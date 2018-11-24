The Idaho Falls Family YMCA began on Friday its annual Christmas tree fundraiser, a nearly four-decade-old tradition, to raise money for the organization's scholarship fund.
The YMCA purchased the 400 trees — Fraser firs and grand firs — from Sandpoint Ranch Tree Farm in Sandpoint.
The organization's CEO, Monica Bitrick, said the fundraiser is an opportunity to show the community that the YMCA has a mission and is more than just a gym.
"We do (the tree sale) to spread Christmas cheer but also it is a fundraiser for our school scholarship fund," Bitrick said.
The Skyline High School boys basketball team helped with the fundraiser for the third year in a row, according to the team's head coach Clint Cornish.
Skyline players unloaded the trees from trucks and set them up in the YMCA's parking lot, Cornish said, and they drilled holes in the tree trunks to stand them up.
"We try to do service projects at least once a month," Cornish said. "It’s been a really cool thing. We really like it."
Bitrick said receiving help from the team is appreciated and that it's a good opportunity for character development.
"It’s always cool when you see teenagers volunteering and helping the community," Bitrick said.
Cornish added that, in addition to feeling good about doing service, the basketball players get to smell good, too, as the pine tree scent sticks with them for a few days.
"We always kid, 'You don't have to buy air fresheners for a while,'" he said.
The trees can be purchased in the YMCA's parking lot at 155 N. Corner Ave.
The lot is open from 10:45 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Prices range from $39 to $120. All revenue will benefit the Idaho Falls YMCA's scholarship fund.