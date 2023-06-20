fentanyl.png

Fentanyl-related drug overdoses have continued to increase the last few years.

 Center for Disease Control

The fentanyl epidemic has surged throughout the United States in recent years, and Idaho is no exception.

According to the Center for Disease Control, during a 12-month period that concluded in January 2022, 107,375 people died in the United States from a drug overdoes. More than two-thirds of those deaths come from fentanyl use.


