The fentanyl epidemic has surged throughout the United States in recent years, and Idaho is no exception.
According to the Center for Disease Control, during a 12-month period that concluded in January 2022, 107,375 people died in the United States from a drug overdoes. More than two-thirds of those deaths come from fentanyl use.
Eastern Idaho Public Health recorded 176 fentanyl-related overdoses in Idaho during 2022, according to Mallory Johnson, a senior health education specialist at EIPH.
The synthetic opioid can be lethal on its own, even if it is a low dosage. However, what many say makes fentanyl specifically dangerous is its disguises. Fentanyl is often laced into other drugs such as cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and heroine. It can even be made to look like a prescription pill.
"That's the most distressing part. It can be disguised in many forms," said Dana Kirkham, the former mayor of Ammon. "It's a copycat. It can be made to look like a Tylenol."
Kirkham spent spring of 2022 travelling to different Idaho communities as a part of the Citizens Action Group on Fentanyl. This action group was a part of a larger movement known as "Operation Esto Perpetua."
Operation Esto Perpetua is an initiative started by Gov. Brad Little to combat meth and fentanyl use in Idaho communities. Before the 2022 legislative session, law enforcement workers and the Citizens Action Group on Fentanyl worked as a task force to learn how the fentanyl epidemic affects Idaho communities.
Kirkham said they listened to local law enforcement, parents of fentanyl overdose victims, as well as siblings and friends of the victims. Hearing personal accounts informed the recommendations to combat the epidemic made by the task force.
"I was largely naive to just how common the use is in every community," Kirkham said.
She said that it seemed everyone she spoke with knew someone that fell victim to fentanyl or had somebody in their family that was affected. Kirkham said that it is not a "drug that discriminates." Fentanyl use is seen across all demographics, age groups and socioeconomic statuses.
"It is a respecter of no one," Kirkham said.
Jessica Clements, spokesperson for the Idaho Falls Police Department said fentanyl use is common the area.
"We recognize fentanyl as a major issue in Idaho Falls and the surrounding areas," Clements said. "Its increasingly dangerous. It's more and more common as the years and months have gone on."
Aside from being laced into different illicit drugs, fentanyl is often presented as what is known as "dirty thirties."
"Dirty thirties" are fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone. In February of this year, the Post Register reported of an arrest in Idaho Falls where 2,000 "dirty thirties" were is someone's possession.
Bryan Lovell, the spokesperson for the Bonneville County Sheriffs Office, said these pills are "unpredictably dangerous."
"They can have a false sense of security. They can get a hold of one pill and not know its got a lethal amount in it," Lovell said.
Lovell said that the Sheriff's Office has responded to an increasing amount of opioid related overdoses.
"We have intervened or seized a significantly higher amount of fentanyl pills in the last few years," Lovell said.
Fentanyl has also been found locally in a powder form or laced into marijuana, methamphetamine and heroine, according to Lovell. The fentanyl found in those substances are consistent with what is coming from south of the border.
Fentanyl can be lethal in small doses. It can be easily hidden in recreational drugs. For this reason, much of the country is moving to decriminalize fentanyl testing strips.
"The CDC recommends fentanyl test strips as a low-cost means of helping prevent drug overdoses.Yet these small paper strips are still considered illegal in some states, outlawed under drug paraphernalia laws dating to the 1970s era war on drugs — long before fentanyl began seeping into the nation's drug supply. Every state but Alaska had an anti-paraphernalia law on the books by the mid-1980s, making materials used for testing and analyzing illicit substances illegal," the AP reported.
These testing strips are made available to the public. If the drug can be dissolved in water, the strip can detect traces of fentanyl. If the substance contains fentanyl, the strip will reveal one red line. If does not, two red lines appear.
Fentanyl testing strips are now legal in at least 20 states, according to the AP. Seven states have decriminalized the strips this year, with Florida and Hawaii just awaiting the governor's signature. Texas and Montana have pending legislation to decriminalize the strips.
However, Idaho isn't following that same pattern. There was no legislation regarding fentanyl testing strips in this year's legislative session, according to Johnson.
"The testing strips are illegal in the state of Idaho," Johnson said. "They are considered drug paraphernalia."
Kirkham had not heard of fentanyl testing strips. She said the strips bring up a difficult conversation. While it can prevent accidental fentanyl use, it could encourage the use of illegal recreational drugs, Kirkham said.
Neighboring states where marijuana is legal, such as Washington and Oregon, Kirkham realized that the drug's use is common in Idaho.
"It could be someone's first and only time with recreational drug use, but it could have deadly fentanyl doses," Kirkham said. Fentanyl testing strips could prevent that outcome.
Lovell said he "can't speak to the movement or need for testing strips," but he does know that fentanyl is "unpredictably lethal."
"One time can be too many. You don't get a second chance," Kirkham said.
Even though fentanyl testing strips are still criminalized in Idaho, there are ways to combat the epidemic.
Naxolone, commonly referred to as Narcan, is a medicine that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose. And every Idahoan can carry and administer it if they call Emergency Medical Services, Johnson said.
Naxolone is provided by Center for Hope at 530 East Anderson St.
"They can get it for free," Johnson said.
Apart from carrying naxolone, Lovell encourages people to educate themselves on fentanyl and its dangers. He recommended visiting One Pill Can Kill website.
