The deadline to sign up for coverage on Idaho’s state health insurance exchange is coming up.
Midnight Saturday is the deadline for open enrollment, Your Health Idaho said in a news release. The exchange has also been extending its support center hours to help people enroll and answer questions.
The exchange is offering 293 plans from seven insurers this year. In the Idaho Falls area, Blue Cross, SelectHealth, Mountain Health Co-op and PacificSource are all offering coverage, with a total of 53 plans between them.
Almost 102,000 people signed up during open enrollment last year, a drop from about 106,000 the year before. The cost of the average plan went up 5 percent, compared to a 27 percent jump a year before, although most people with exchange insurance qualify for tax credits that cover most of the cost.
“We want to encourage Idahoans to enroll in health insurance and check to see if they are eligible for a tax credit to help offset costs of monthly premiums for health insurance,” said Your Health Idaho Executive Director Pat Kelly. “Nine in 10 Idahoans signing up for health insurance at Your Health Idaho qualify for a tax credit and most save 80 percent on monthly premiums. This savings helps many Idahoans get the coverage they need. Also, there are many Idahoans who may still be uninsured and don’t know that they may be eligible for a tax credit.”
Kelly said enrollment numbers are strong this year. Your Health Idaho will release specific numbers in late December, said spokeswoman Katrina Thompson.
“We attribute this success to Idahoans understanding the value of having health insurance coverage and knowing how their benefits help them especially when they need it most,” Kelly said.
If you have questions, contact a local agent or broker. A list can be found at yourhealthidaho.org under the “Find Help” tab.
The support center can be reached at 855-944-3246 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.