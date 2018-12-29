Enrollment in Idaho’s state health insurance exchange is up by about 1,000 customers compared to the last year.
About 103,154 people have signed up for coverage for 2019, according to a news release from Your Health Idaho. This is up from almost 102,000 who signed up for 2018, and down from 106,000 who were insured through the exchange in 2017.
Open enrollment closed Dec. 15. Eighty-three percent of 2018 customers renewed their plans.
The exchange offered 293 plans from seven insurers this year. In the Idaho Falls area, Blue Cross, SelectHealth, Mountain Health Co-op and PacificSource are all offering coverage, with a total of 53 plans between them.