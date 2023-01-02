The Ammon Mayor's Youth Advisory Council along with members from the Iona Mayor's Youth Advisory Council collected nonperishable food donations at Thunder Ridge High School, Bonneville High School, Alturas International Academy Charter School and Ammon City Hall from early November until Dec. 5.
The food drive was in response to a growing number of Idaho Falls area families in need over the holiday season and a desire for area youth to help those in their communities, said Jennifer Belfield, the Ammon Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council lead.
Several Ammon students planned, prepared and participated in the annual food drive, all proceeds from which were donated to the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls.
The Community Food Basket has seen the need for food assistance spike in recent months.
The nonprofit food bank is currently serving more than 1,300 families comprised of about 6,500 to 7,000 people a month, which is more than the institution served at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We ended up collecting and donating 1,693 pounds of food to the Idaho Falls Community Basket," Belfield said. "We were able to sort food, make boxes that would go to families, and date checked food items."
These city-led advisory councils give youth opportunities to serve their communities, learn skills in regard to leadership local government and how they can get involved in the cities where they live.
Several members of both city's youth councils wrapped donation boxes with holiday-themed wrapping paper leading up to the food drive and even more of them helped in what Community Food Basket Executive Director Ariel Jackson called a sorting party at the Community Food Basket on Dec. 5, following the end of the collection period.
Food basket officials said a sorting party consists of separating food, putting vegetables with vegetables, fruit with fruit, cereal with cereal and so on, giving volunteers a more accurate display of how much food there is and how many families can be served with it.
Council members picked up the food from the different donation locations, transported it to the sorting location and helped sort all the food they brought as well as food brought in by other organizations.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.