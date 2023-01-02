The Ammon Mayor's Youth Advisory Council along with members from the Iona Mayor's Youth Advisory Council collected nonperishable food donations at Thunder Ridge High School, Bonneville High School, Alturas International Academy Charter School and Ammon City Hall from early November until Dec. 5.

The food drive was in response to a growing number of Idaho Falls area families in need over the holiday season and a desire for area youth to help those in their communities, said Jennifer Belfield, the Ammon Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council lead.


