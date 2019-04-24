It’s a chance for kids to track a bear, shoot a muzzleloader, let an arrow fly, throw a spear, eat free food and win prizes.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game is expecting 600 to 800 people, mostly kids, to pack Beaver Dick Park in two weeks for its annual Youth Outdoor Skills Day. The free event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11. Beaver Dick Park is 6 miles west of Rexburg on Highway 33. Free hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks also will be available.
The Fish and Game, area sportsman groups and interested parties will have 16 different seminars or event stations to keep the kids busy. Activities include archery, muzzleloaders, hunter education gun safety training, outdoor survival, rods and reels, trapping, GPS, Citizens Against Poaching, atlatl throwing, tree planting, 4-H-outdoor crafts, hound hunting, the Mule Deer Foundation, dog training and bear education.
“We get a lot of Scout groups that come, some home school groups that come, and just families in general,” James Brower, regional communications manager for Fish and Game. “We get those who are pretty avid outdoors people and those who are just looking at it for the first time. ... It’s one of the more exciting things we do throughout the year.”
Brower said one of the more popular activities is hound hunting.
“Typically what they’ve done in the past is they drag a scent trail like an old bear hide through the brush and then they have a couple of taxidermy bears they stick up in a tree and hide,” he said. “They show the kids how the hounds work. They take (the dogs) to a starting point and they let them go, and they follow the scent right up to the tree. And they start barking up the tree. It’s fantastic times. They actually go on a little mini bear hunt. And the kids see the dogs work. That’s a really neat one for sure.”
Brower said most of the activities are open to kids of all ages, but some are not appropriate for the very young, such as archery or shooting guns.
Another demonstration is atlatl throwing.
“An atlatl is basically just an ancient spear chucker,” Brower said. “It predates the bow and arrow. It’s not a legal method of take in Idaho but it has grown throughout the nation and there are some other states where it’s legal for hunting purposes. They’re really cool and fun to try — throwing spears.”