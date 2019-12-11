Across Idaho, young people are using a sticker campaign to discourage adults from providing alcohol to minors.
The campaign is a partnership between the Idaho Office of Drug Policy, the Idaho State Liquor Division and 24 community prevention organizations. According to the Idaho Office of Drug Policy, youth are most likely to get drugs from people they know around the holidays, making December an important time for the initiative.
“We know that 46.6 percent of Idaho youth who drink underage usually obtain alcohol by someone giving it to them, including through adults 21 and older who can purchase it legally,” Melinda Smyser, administrator of the Idaho Office of Drug Policy, said in a statement.
Select liquor stores have agreed to participate in this “Sticker Shock” campaign by allowing local teen volunteers to place stickers on their store bags. “If you provide alcohol to minors, you could face up to $1,000 in fines & up to one year in jail,” read the “Think Twice or Pay the Price” stickers.
Approximately 30 local teenagers from the Idaho Falls’ Community Youth in Action group participated at liquor stores across the community.
“I don’t think it’s necessarily always about adults handing alcohol to kids,” said Becky Leatham, Community Youth in Action executive director. “It’s more a reminder to keep in mind where you’re leaving the alcohol and who has access to it. There is often more alcohol in homes around the holidays.”
Jeff Anderson, director of the Idaho State Liquor Division, believes that the responsibility lies more on adults than on minors.
“The Liquor Stores in Idaho appreciate our partnership with the ODP on the Think Twice campaign,” Anderson said in a statement. “Our job is to responsibly offer spirits to Idahoans. Unfortunately, some think it’s OK to provide alcohol to people under 21. It’s not OK. Underage drinking doesn’t start with a drink, it starts with an excuse by adults. The excuse goes something like this: ‘We all did it when we were young.’ That excuse can land you in jail and worse, it can affect a young person’s life forever.”