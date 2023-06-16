2023IdahoFallsPAT 1

Employees from Zions Bank helped transform the Idaho Falls home of veteran Paul Pettyjohn with new paint.

 courtesy Zions Bank

Marine veteran Paul Pettyjohn, of Idaho Falls, received a refreshed home exterior this week thanks to Zions Bank’s annual Paint-a-Thon.

Pettyjohn’s home was one of 36 in the region to get a fresh coat of paint and landscaping help during the 31st annual event. More than 40 volunteers, including local bank employees and their family members, worked on Pettyjohn’s home, a bank news release said.


