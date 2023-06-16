Marine veteran Paul Pettyjohn, of Idaho Falls, received a refreshed home exterior this week thanks to Zions Bank’s annual Paint-a-Thon.
Pettyjohn’s home was one of 36 in the region to get a fresh coat of paint and landscaping help during the 31st annual event. More than 40 volunteers, including local bank employees and their family members, worked on Pettyjohn’s home, a bank news release said.
Pettyjohn has “deep ties to the community,” the release said. “With three children and one more on the way, this project was helpful to his growing family.”
Homeowners are selected with the assistance of nominations from the public, state housing agencies, community organizations and local churches, the release said.
In addition to painting, Zions employees provide yard cleanup, pruning, mowing, planting and minor repairs as needed by homeowners, the release said. Zions Bank covers the cost for supplies. Paint was donated by Darion Harris, owner of RAD Painting.
Since launching the Paint-a-Thon in Utah in 1991, the project has benefitted 1,287 homes throughout Idaho, Utah and Wyoming. Not counting the dollar value of volunteer hours through the years, the bank has donated more than $1.44 million toward beautifying homes in the three states, the release said.
“As Zions Bank marks its 150th anniversary in 2023, this project is at the heart of who we are as a company and is part of our ongoing commitment to create value in the communities we serve,” said Zions employee and Paint-a-Thon team captain Courtney Cook in the release.
