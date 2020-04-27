Editor's note: A previous version of this article inaccurately stated the zoo was preparing to open May 8. The zoo will no longer open May 8 in compliance with Gov. Brad Little's order.
Though the Idaho Falls Zoo remains closed, employees continue to work as they welcome new animals to the zoo.
The new animals were all a result of the zoo’s annual participation in the Association of Zoo and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan. From red pandas to lions, the Idaho Falls Zoo participates in 47 different survival plans through this program.
“Running a zoo is much more complicated than people imagine. It’s not like Tiger King,” said Sunny Katseanes, Idaho Falls Zoo education curator.
According to the AZA’s website, the organization began its Species Survival Plan after a “2009 assessment of more than 500 SSPs concluded that few programs were estimated to be genetically and demographically sustainable over a 100 year period.”
Katseanes believes it is important for zoos and animal professionals to work together to ensure species numbers remain healthy.
“It’s a group of zoo professionals, and they genetically analyze all these animals through a complicated process. ... They look at different species, many of them endangered and they give a recommendation on which animals should breed. We don’t want inbreeding, and we don’t want more animals than we have homes for,” Katseanes said.
This year’s recommendations resulted in Idaho Falls’ animals giving birth to a pair of female sloth bears, a duiker, and several wallaby joeys.
Once these babies are older, they will be sent out to zoos across the nation. Past zoos that have received Idaho Falls zoo animals include Seattle and Little Rock, Ark.
“We don’t go out like in days of old and catch animals. We maintain our own population in AZA-accredited zoos,” Katseanes said.
In turn, the Idaho Falls Zoo has received new animals from other zoos in the program as well. Recently, the zoo received a pair of fennec foxes and a pair of tamarin monkeys.
“Without the support of AZA-accredited zoos, we might not have some of these animals. The fact that we’re doing it in a managed, genetically responsible way, will ensure these animals will be around for future generations,” Katseanes said.
The zoo’s opening has been delayed this year due to Gov. Brad Little’s shutdown order. Katseanes said the public can continue checking its Facebook page for zoo updates.
“We’re working on a plan for opening right now. We all have a lot of ideas. More than 145,000 people visit our zoo in a six-month period and we need to do that safely,” Katseanes said.