Put on "Your Cheap Sunglasses" and your "silk suit, black tie" ... ZZ Top is coming to Idaho Falls.
"It’s a beautiful day for another exciting concert announcement from the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls," Kelsey Salsberry said in a center news release announcing the May 2 concert date. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday.
“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” isn't a newcomer to eastern Idaho, having first played at Idaho State University's Holt Arena in the ’70s and’80s, but it appears (according to a Post Register archives search) that this show is its first in the region since a 2004 performance at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. It's also the group's first eastern Idaho performance since the death of bassist and founding member Dusty Hill, who died in July at age 72.
ZZ Top was enshrined in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.
Idaho Falls will be one of many stops on the band's "Raw Whisky Tour" produced by Danny Zelisko. The band has performed for well over half a century to people across the world.
Tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the venue’s Bingham Healthcare Box Office at Mountain America Centerduring business hours.
"ZZ Top has been delivering rock, blues and boogie on the road and in the studio to millions of devoted fans" the release said. "With iconography as distinctive as their sound, ZZ TOP is virtually synonymous with beards, hotrod cars, spinning guitars and that magic keychain, all of which transcend geography and language."
The band was created in Houston in the last days of 1969. The members joined together from two rivaling bands, Billy Gibbons’ Moving Sidewalks and Frank Beard and Dusty Hill’s American Blues to create a band that would go on to play for hundreds of millions of fans on four continents, the release said.
"The elements that keep ZZ TOP fresh, enduring and above the transitory fray can be summed up in the three words of the band’s internal mantra: 'Tone, Taste and Tenacity,'" the release said. "As genuine roots musicians, they have few peers. Their influences are both the originators of the form – Muddy Waters, B.B. King, et al — as well as the British blues rockers and Jimi Hendrix who emerged the generation before ZZ’s ascendance."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.