Love plants? Gardening? You're in luck then: there's a course coming to Idaho Falls soon.
The University of Idaho's Bonneville County Extension Office will host a Master Gardener course, according to a news release. Classes will be held on Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. The course begins Jan. 24, and all classes will be conducted in the Bonneville County Extension office community outreach classroom at 2925 Rollandet St.
The 15-week course costs $220 ($155 is refunded upon completion), and will include textbook and all required materials. University credit is also available, per the release.
Applications are available by contacting Monica at mallen@uidaho.edu.
Classroom topics will include basic botany, composting, soils, plant pathology, turfgrass, vegetables, landscaping, entomology, herbaceous ornamentals, small fruits, pruning and woody ornamentals.
"Participants will become knowledgeable paraprofessionals in home horticulture," the press release states.
"The Master Gardener Program is an intensive horticulture program, with classes and labs taught by University of Idaho Extension educators and specialists, and other horticulture experts in Idaho and Utah," the release said.