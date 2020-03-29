In this March 5, 2020 photo, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Warden Austin Schumacher stands on the edge of a marsh in Edgerton, Wis., where a 13-year-old boy disappeared after running away from school in November 2019. Schumacher used old-school tracking skills to find and rescue the child moments before a snowstorm struck. This month, Schumacher received the DNR’s Lifesaving Award.