In this May 25, 2018 photo, Jose Espinoza, 18, stands out his trailer with his 4-month-old infant, Emmily, and wife, Maria Rodriguez, 19, in Vado, N.M. while speaking about making only $50 a day picking onions. The U.S. Census Bureau is using new high tech tools like aerial imagery to help get an accurate 2020 Census and avoid undercounting communities struggling with poverty. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)