In this April 24, 2020, photo, a man holds out a cup for money donations, left, as customers wearing face mask due to COVID-19 concerns, exit a check cashing service center in the Brooklyn borough of New York. While millions of U.S. workers have already received a quick relief payment from the federal treasury through direct deposit, millions of others without traditional bank accounts must wait weeks for paper checks. Advocates for the poor say this is an opportunity to get many of those who are unbanked into the formal financial system.