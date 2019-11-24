In this Nov. 14, 2019 file photo, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies to the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Testifying to Congress this month, Powell sent a message seldom heard from his predecessors: That the Fed should consider the struggles of the lowest-income Americans in setting its interest-rate policies. “We want to remind ourselves,” Powell said, “that prosperity isn’t experienced in all communities. Low- and moderate-income communities in many cases are just starting to feel the benefits of this expansion.”