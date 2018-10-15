CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — They both wanted children. They knew it was time. Meghan had ended her acting career and moved to Britain to be a full-time royal. Prince Harry had stepped down from the military and wanted to settle down.
Their marriage was a five-star glamour blowout: the spectacular Windsor Castle setting, the horse-drawn carriage on a warm spring day, the vintage Jaguar with the top down, the Hollywood A-listers mixing with real-life royalty.
And now comes the very welcome word that Harry and Meghan, the duchess of Sussex, are expecting their first child in the spring. It is the perfect coda to a May wedding that sent a very clear signal that a new generation of royals is coming to the fore even as Queen Elizabeth II continues her historic reign.
The highly anticipated pregnancy was announced Monday just hours after Harry and the former Meghan Markle arrived in Sydney, Australia, at the start of a demanding 16-day visit that also includes Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
Word spread instantly: International visitors gathered outside Buckingham Palace for the Changing of the Guard ceremony felt they were partaking of royal history.
“It’s wonderful,” said 29-year-old Canadian tourist Braden Fraser. “I was happy about the first couple of marriages and the children coming. I’m glad to see the monarchy is carrying on. Back home we love them, so I’m glad to be here as it’s happening.”
It’s hard to overestimate how popular Harry and Meghan have become.
The 34-year-old prince holds a special place in Britons’ hearts as one of the two children of the late Princess Diana. He had a bad boy phase — don’t even ask about the naked billiards game in a Las Vegas hotel suite — but redeemed himself with years of military service and a devotion to helping injured veterans.
Harry gained even more respect last year by talking candidly about his struggle with mental health issues related to losing his mother to a car crash when he was only 12. No royal had ever publicly acknowledged this kind of frailty, and his willingness to do so in a bid to end the stigma surrounding mental illness only raised his stature with the public.
Enter Meghan Markle, who represented a clean break from the royal mold. She was not British. She was an American TV actress. She was divorced, older than Harry and her mother is African-American.