In this April 9, 2020, file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appears at a news conference about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. Suddenly expertise matters. In the time of coronavirus, America turns its worried eyes to Dr. Fauci and other experts. That's a big shift after decades of the public and its leaders downplaying the advice from scientists and other experts on everything from climate change to disaster planning.