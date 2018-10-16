Prince Harry in another catch-up with war widow
SYDNEY (AP) — There's clearly a special bond between Prince Harry and a 98-year-old war widow who gave him a warm hug Tuesday when they met — again — in Sydney.
It's a regular catch-up.
The widow, Daphne Dunne, tries to cross the prince's path whenever he comes to Australia.
It's a natural fit for Harry, who has made championing the cause of veterans one of his principal causes.
He first noted Dunne when he visited Sydney in 2015 and saw that she was wearing a Victoria Cross.
That's a significant award that wouldn't escape Harry's eye. It is awarded to military personnel who show gallantry "in the presence of the enemy" and can be awarded posthumously.
It is one of the highest honors that can be bestowed by the British monarch, and Dunne told Harry it had been awarded to her first husband after he died in Papua New Guinea during World War II.
Harry and Dunne caught sight of each other outside the Opera House during his visit Tuesday. They hugged and chatted, and Harry introduced her to his pregnant wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.
Lady Gaga getting married? She thanks 'fiance' during speech
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lady Gaga apparently is getting married.
The 32-year-old singer and "A Star is Born" actress thanked her "fiance" Christian Carino as she finished speaking Monday night at Elle's 25th annual Women in Hollywood event. A message seeking comment from her publicist was not returned.
Gaga was sporting a ring on her left hand as she gave an emotional speech in which she touched on sexual assault and mental illness.
People magazine reported the Grammy winner began dating the 49-year-old talent agent in February 2017.
Gaga was engaged to Taylor Kinney before they broke up in 2016.
EgyptAir pulls magazine after Drew Barrymore article
CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian officials say EgyptAir has removed the latest edition of its in-flight magazine over a contentious article it published, purportedly based on an interview with American actress Drew Barrymore.
They say the carrier had agreed with its publisher, Al-Ahram advertising agency, to stop printing more copies of the October issue of the magazine, Horus, and pull the ones already placed onboard the fleet's aircraft.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to talk to the media.
Earlier this month, EgyptAir said Al-Ahram is to blame for Horus' content and specifically for the Barrymore article, which was riddled with misspellings and grammatical errors.