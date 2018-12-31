Judge denies Kevin Spacey's request to skip court appearance
BOSTON (AP) — Former "House of Cards" star Kevin Spacey must appear in a Massachusetts court on accusations that he groped a young man in 2016, a judge ruled on Monday.
The 59-year-old Oscar-winning actor had argued he should be excused from attending his Jan. 7 arraignment at the Nantucket District Court because his presence would "amplify the negative publicity already generated in connection with this case." But Judge Thomas Barrett denied Spacey's request.
Spacey has said he will plead not guilty to felony indecent assault and battery.
The allegations were first brought in November 2017, when former Boston TV anchor Heather Unruh told reporters that Spacey groped her teenage son during a chance encounter in the crowded bar of a Nantucket restaurant.
An attorney for Spacey, Juliane Balliro, had argued that Spacey's presence at his arraignment would only "heighten prejudicial media interest in the case" and increase the risk of contaminating the jury pool.
Emails seeking comment on the judge's ruling were sent to Spacey's attorneys and the district attorney's office handling the case.
Rooms near 50th anniversary Woodstock venue are a hot ticket
BETHEL, N.Y. (AP) — Finding a place to stay for next year's 50th anniversary Woodstock concert may not be a groovy experience for anyone hoping to score a room near the venue.
The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports that many motels, bed-and-breakfasts and Airbnb rentals are already sold out in Sullivan County, a rural area 85 miles (140 kilometers) northwest of New York City.
The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, a concert venue built on the original Woodstock site in the town of Bethel, announced last week that it will host the golden anniversary event Aug. 16-18.
Most motels and B&Bs closest to the concert venue have been booked solid for some time.