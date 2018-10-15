Contestants accuse pageant CEO of racial bias
NEW YORK (AP) — Four contestants in this year's Mrs. America pageant are calling for an apology from the pageant's CEO over accusations he used racial slurs and stereotypes in a conversation.
The four women, three African American and one white, spoke at a news conference Monday in Manhattan with lawyer Gloria Allred.
They accuse David Marmel of using racially biased language at a Las Vegas pageant event in August.
They say at a pre-competition party, Marmel's comments included saying black women need to stop having so many babies with multiple fathers and that those men were drug dealers and in jail.
Mrs. America organization vice president Shawn Marshall said Marmel used no language that should have been interpreted as offensive, and was speaking to them about his life experiences with the African-American community.
Rapper Yella Beezy shot on Texas highway
LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) — Rapper Yella Beezy has been discharged from a hospital one day after being shot while driving on a highway in Texas.
Police tell The Dallas Morning News the rapper, whose real name is Deandre Conway, was driving on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville early Sunday when someone in a vehicle pulled up next to him and opened fire. He was struck three times. Police say he was discharged from the hospital Monday.
Capt. Dan Rochelle says police have not determined a motive, and no arrests have been made.
Lewisville is a suburb in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Yella Beezy opened for Beyonce and Jay-Z when their tour stopped near Dallas in September.
Kanye West meets Uganda's president, gifts pair of sneakers
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Kanye West handed Uganda's president a pair of his autographed sneakers on Monday during a visit to the East African nation in which the rapper is said to be recording music in a tent.
The 74-year-old President Yoweri Museveni said he and West held "fruitful discussions" about promoting tourism and arts. He also gave West and his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, "Ugandan" names, the State House said in a Facebook post.
The couple has been vacationing in a national park in Uganda while excited tourism officials see the visit as an endorsement of the country's tourism potential.
While Uganda's presidency released photos of a hoodie-wearing West meeting Museveni at the State House, some Ugandans wryly pointed out that the president cracked down on hoodies earlier this year, saying motorcycle riders could no longer wear them in a bid to fight rising crime.
Museveni, one of Africa's longest-serving leaders, has been at the center of unrest in recent weeks after a local pop star-turned-opposition lawmaker, Bobi Wine, alleged torture by security forces. The government denies it.