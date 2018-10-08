Netflix assembles new US production hub in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Netflix has chosen New Mexico as the site of a new U.S. production hub and is in final negotiations to buy an existing multimillion-dollar studio complex on the edge of the state's largest city, government and corporate leaders announced Monday.
It's the company's first purchase of such a property, and upcoming production work in Albuquerque and at other spots around New Mexico is forecast to result in $1 billion in spending over the next decade.
More than $14 million in state and local economic development funding is being tapped to bring Netflix to New Mexico. Republican Gov. Susana Martinez and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, a Democrat, touted the investment and said lengthy efforts to put New Mexico on the movie-making map are paying off.
"After years of hard work to cut taxes and make New Mexico business-friendly, we're seeing incredible results," Martinez said in a statement.
Keller said the city has laid the groundwork to make sure the film industry is part of its economic development plan. He called landing Netflix a "transformative victory" for the city.
Netflix series produced in New Mexico include the Emmy Award-winning limited series "Godless" and "Longmire." Company officials said previous experience working in the state inspired them to jump at the opportunity to establish a new production hub in Albuquerque.
Netflix earlier this year announced it was establishing its first European production hub in Spain. That operation is expected to help the online video entertainment platform expand its Spanish-language content.
Netflix has about 130 million subscribers worldwide.
Meghan McCain makes tearful return to 'The View'
NEW YORK (AP) — Keeping a box of tissues handy, Meghan McCain returned to "The View" on Monday for the first time since the August death of her father, Sen. John McCain.
She thanked viewers and her co-hosts for their kindness and support.
"It made me so inspired that the idealism that my father espoused for his career are the ideals of America," she said. "There has been a lot of talk about whether that died with him, and I'm here to tell you, it didn't."
McCain was misty-eyed upon her return to the daytime talk show but largely kept it together. She has attracted attention for her work on "The View" the past year, particularly since she is often a political minority of one and occasionally has to defend a president her father had little use for.
She hugged Whoopi Goldberg and said, "My father loved you, he really loved you."
She said Americans should never surrender to what is happening in the country right now.
"I understand how divided and how scared a lot of people are right now and it looks like the fabric of democracy is fraying," she said. "Do not surrender."
Somewhat uncharacteristically, McCain stayed out of the first "hot topic" discussion on the talk show, about the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh over the weekend. She did endorse women speaking up politically when Taylor Swift's recent social media post supporting a Democratic Senate candidate from Tennessee was brought up.