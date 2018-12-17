Jeff Bridges to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at Globes
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeff Bridges may have once been considered as one of Hollywood’s most underappreciated actors, but next month’s Golden Globe Awards will showcase his life and illustrious career next month by bestowing him one of its highest honors.
Bridges will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 76th annual awards ceremony on Jan. 6, 2019, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Monday. The actor been praised for starring in films including “Crazy Heart,” ‘’True Grit,” ‘’Hell or High Water” and “The Big Lebowski,” which became a cult classic thanks to his nonchalant, knit-sweater wearing character Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski.
HFPA President Meher Tatna said in a statement the Golden Globe winner has “captured hearts and minds” of audiences worldwide.
Bridges, 69, won a Globe in 2010 for best actor for his role in “Crazy Heart,” when he remarked at the time during his acceptance speech about “chipping away” at his underappreciated status. He went on to win an Academy Award that year, and also received previous Globe nominations for his performances in “Starman,” ‘’The Fisher King,” ‘’Contender” and “Hell or High Water.”
The DeMille Award is given annually to an “individual who has made an incredible impact on the world of entertainment.” Past recipients include Oprah Winfrey, Morgan Freeman, Meryl Streep, Jodie Foster, Barbra Streisand, Sidney Poitier and Lucille Ball.
Philippines’ Catriona Gray named Miss Universe 2018
BANGKOK (AP) — The Philippines’ Catriona Gray was named Miss Universe 2018 in a competition held in Bangkok on Monday, besting contestants from 93 other countries and delighting her home nation.
Gray wore a sparkling red dress that she said was inspired by a volcano in the Philippines as she was handed the crown to the delight of a roaring crowd in the Thai capital that generally favored Southeast Asian contestants.
The 24-year-old singer and model said she wore red because “when I was 13, my mom said she had a dream that I would win Miss Universe in a red dress.” She said her mom cried when they saw each other after she won the competition, the 67th Miss Universe pageant.
Gray edged out first runner-up Tamaryn Green of South Africa and third-place Sthefany Gutierrez of Venezuela. She succeeds Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa.
In the Philippines, pageants are a popular attraction, and Gray’s countrymen watching the televised contest cheered wildly and jumped for joy when she was declared the winner.
Celebrations were especially buoyant in Oas town in the northeastern province of Albay, from which Gray’s Filipina mother hails. According to Gray, her gown’s design, with its lava color and appearance, was influenced by Albay’s iconic Mayon Volcano.
Gray’s father is Australian, and she was born and grew up in Cairns, Australia. She studied at the Berklee College of Music in Boston in the United States.