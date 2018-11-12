Bruno Mars to provide Thanksgiving meals for 24K in Hawaii
NEW YORK (AP) — Bruno Mars will mark the end of his massive "24K Magic World Tour" by providing meals to 24,000 Hawaii residents in need for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Hawaiian-born singer announced Sunday he has donated money for the food to the Salvation Army's Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division, which hosts an annual Thanksgiving meal program to help those in need.
Mars is set to perform the final show of his 200-date tour at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu on Sunday. It is his third consecutive night at the 50,000-seat venue.
The performer's tour is in support of his multi-platinum 2016 album, "24K Magic." It won six Grammy Awards earlier this year, including album, song and record of the year. The album includes the hits "That's What I Like," ''Finesse" and "24K Magic."
Aerosmith's Perry hospitalized after jamming with Billy Joel
NEW YORK (AP) — Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has been hospitalized with breathing problems that began after a guest performance with Billy Joel in New York.
Perry's publicists said in a statement Sunday that the musician is alert and responsive in the hospital and is expected to return to the road later this month.
The statement says Perry felt short of breath after the performance at Madison Square Garden. It adds paramedics backstage gave Perry oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to the hospital.
Perry had to cancel a Sunday appearance at a rock fantasy camp in Florida.
The 68-year-old Perry had joined the 69-year-old Joel on stage for a rendition of Aerosmith's "Walk This Way."