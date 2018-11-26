Alec Baldwin's lawyer: Video will clear him in parking clash
NEW YORK (AP) — Video will vindicate Alec Baldwin after he was accused of slugging a man in the face in over a parking space, the actor's lawyer said Monday.
Baldwin himself said nothing as he was arraigned on a misdemeanor attempted assault charge and a charge of harassment, a violation, in the latest of his several brushes with the law over the years. The Emmy winner has previously denied he punched anyone in the parking clash outside his Manhattan apartment building Nov. 2.
Lawyer Alan Abramson echoed that denial Monday and added that "incontrovertible video evidence" proves it "beyond all doubt."
"Mr. Baldwin did not commit any crime, and we are confident that once this matter is fully investigated, it will be resolved swiftly and appropriately in court," Abramson said. He didn't show the video and declined to give details about it.
Prosecutors, meanwhile, said in court papers the 60-year-old star told a police officer the other driver "stole my spot," used a vulgarity to describe him, and acknowledged: "I did push him."
Oscar-winning director Bernardo Bertolucci dies at 77
By NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press
ROME (AP) — Italian film-maker Bernardo Bertolucci, who won Oscars with "The Last Emperor" and whose erotic drama "Last Tango in Paris" enthralled and shocked the world, died Monday. He was 77.
Bertolucci's press office, Punto e Virgola, confirmed the death in an email to The Associated Press. Italy's state-run RAI said Bertolucci died at his home in Rome, surrounded by family.
"He will be remembered among the greatest in Italian and world film," the Venice Film Festival, which awarded Bertolucci a lifetime achievement award in 2007, said in a statement.
Bertolucci's movies often explored the sexual relations among characters stuck in a psychological crisis, as in "Last Tango," which was banned in his own Italy for over a decade. The self-professed Marxist also did not shy away from politics and ideology, as in "The Conformist," which some critics consider Bertolucci's masterpiece.
Despite working with A-list American and international stars, Bertolucci always defended his own film-making style against what he said was the pressure of the U.S. film industry. He maintained critical success for most of his career, weathering the controversies that his sexually provocative work would stir and some commercial flops.
"When it comes to commercial cinema, I have the strange pleasure of feeling that I'm from another tribe, an infiltrator," he told Italian daily Corriere della Sera in 1990.
He was honored for lifetime achievement at the Cannes film festival in 2011, when he was already wheelchair-bound.