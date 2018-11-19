Prosecutors double down on Harvey Weinstein charges
NEW YORK (AP) — New York prosecutors pushed back Monday against Harvey Weinstein's latest attempt to have the criminal case against him dismissed, saying there is "ample evidence" to move forward with the sexual assault charges against the former Hollywood producer.
In new court filings, the Manhattan district attorney's office played down the witness coaching allegations against the lead detective in the case, saying the indictment against Weinstein should stand despite prosecutors' recent decision to dismiss one of the six counts.
"There is no possibility that this issue in any way impaired the integrity of the grand jury or prejudiced the defendant," Assistant District Attorney Kevin Wilson wrote in the motion.
Prosecutors also opposed Weinstein's request for an evidentiary hearing to probe allegations of police misconduct.
The Rolling Stones plan 13 US live dates next year
NEW YORK (AP) — The Rolling Stones will be rolling through the United States next year.
The band says it's adding a 13-show leg to its No Filter tour in spring 2019 that will hit Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, Washington, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Illinois and Washington, D.C. The tour kicks off in Miami on April 20.
For the past few years the legendary band has mostly played in Europe. Lead singer Mick Jagger says in a statement: "It's a thrill when we play stadiums in the States."
Tickets go on sale Nov. 30.
The band returned to its blues roots in 2016 with the release of "Blue & Lonesome," which earned the Stones a Grammy Award for best traditional blues album.