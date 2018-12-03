FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2012 file photo, former President George H. W. Bush, right, former Secretary of State James Baker, left, and Houston Texans owner Bob McNair pose together before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Houston. Bush didn’t lose his sense of humor even as he was letting go of life. Bush’s longtime friend James A. Baker III tells the story of how his wife, Susan, put a hand on the former president’s forehead and told him he’s loved very much. At which point Baker says Bush “cocked” open an eye and quipped, “Well, you better hurry.” Bush died Friday at age 94. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)