In this photo taken Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, Les Ouchida holds a 1943 photo of himself, front row, center, and his siblings taken at the internment camp his family was moved to, as he poses at the permanent exhibit titled "UpRooted Japanese Americans in World War II" at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif. Ochida, who is a docent for the exhibit, and his family were forced to move in 1942 from their home near Sacramento to a camp in Jerome, Arkansas. Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi, D-Torrence has introduced a resolution to apologize for the state's role in carrying out the federal government's internment of Japanese-Americans. A similar resolution will be brought up before the state Senate by Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento.