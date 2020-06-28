In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Joseph James DeAngelo, charged with being the Golden State Killer, appears in court in Sacramento, Calif. The 74-year-old former police officer is tentatively set to plead guilty Monday, June 29, 2020, to being the elusive Golden State Killer. The hearing comes 40 years after a sadistic suburban rapist terrorized California in what investigators only later realized were a series of linked assaults and slayings.