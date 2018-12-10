MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Royalty, Real Housewives and the fathers of two Kardashian babies were among the celebs that fanned out across Miami for a week of glamorous parties toasting the world's best artists during Art Basel.
Less than 24 hours after announcing she was splitting from her husband, Cardi B was spotted Wednesday night partying at 24/7 ultra-club E11EVEN MIAMI, sporting long, rainbow streaked hair and a skin-tight black dress. She grabbed the microphone and sang along when the DJ played her hits, including "Bodak Yellow" and "Drip," which features her ex, Offset.
G-Eazy and Travis Scott also gave separate performances at the all-night club over the weekend. Neither Kylie Jenner nor Kanye West were with Scott when he performed on top of the DJ booth and asked the crowd to put away their cell phones so they could enjoy the moment.
And at the private upstairs club at Casa Tua, Basel regular Leonardo DiCaprio hung out with U2's Bono at a late-night karaoke party where Paris Hilton and Serena Williams danced to Beyonce's "Formation."
Downstairs at the exclusive Italian restaurant, Princess Eugenie hosted an intimate seated dinner for the London-based art gallery Hauser & Wirth where she serves as director.
On Thursday night, Jennifer Lopez was spotted getting cozy with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez at Prime 112 restaurant. And over at the former Versace Mansion, Creed 2 star Tessa Thompson hosted a party to announce the finalists of Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series' annual arts competition. Guests included BlacKkKlansman actress Laura Harrier, singer Teyana Taylor and former NBA champion Kevin Garnett. The girls did a quick photo shoot in Donatella Versace's former quarters.
Art Basel Miami Beach, the prestigious extension of the annual contemporary art fair in Basel, Switzerland, didn't officially open until Thursday, but the fair has become so popular that it's spawned dozens of others around Miami along with star-studded parties days in advance.