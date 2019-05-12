In this March 24, 2019, file photo, special counsel Robert Mueller walks past the White House after attending services at St. John's Episcopal Church, in Washington. For two years, the nation watched and waited as Mueller investigated President Donald Trump and his campaign for potential collusion with Russia and obstruction of justice. The release of Mueller’s report last month provided a long-awaited moment of closure for many _ and an utterly unsatisfying finale for plenty of others. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)