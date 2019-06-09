In this June 5, 2019, photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks at the Capitol in Washington. President Donald Trump says it's "case closed," but Democrats are just getting started with special counsel Robert Mueller. Holding the first in a series of hearings on Mueller's report, Democrats this coming week are intensifying their focus on the Russia probe and picking up the pace on an investigative "path," in the words of Pelosi, that some hope leads to impeachment. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)