In this Feb.19, 2019 file photo, children line up to enter a tent at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Fla. A government spokesman says President Donald Trump’s administration is evaluating vacant properties near five U.S. cities as potential permanent sites to hold unaccompanied migrant children. Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Mark Weber said Wednesday that property is being assessed in and around Atlanta; Phoenix; Dallas; Houston; and San Antonio, Texas. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)