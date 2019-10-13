In this Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, image made from a body camera video released by the Fort Worth Police Department an officer shines a flashlight into a window in Fort Worth, Texas. A black woman was fatally shot by a white Fort Worth, Texas, officer inside the home early Saturday after police were called to the residence for a welfare check, authorities said. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified her as 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson.