PARIS (AP) — Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at the French capital's iconic Notre Dame Cathedral.
Flames and black smoke were seen shooting from the base of the medieval church's spire on Monday.
The peak of the church is undergoing a 6 million-euro ($6.8 million) renovation project.
French media quoted the Paris fire brigade saying the fire is "potentially linked" to the renovation work.
French President Emmanuel Macron has postponed a televised speech to the nation because of a massive fire. The 12th cathedral is one of the world's most visited landmarks.
The sight stopped pedestrians in their tracks along the Seine River, which passes under the cathedral.
It's unclear if anyone has been hurt in the fire.
Macron's pre-recorded speech was set to be aired later Monday on French TV. Macron was expected to lay out his plan to address the citizen complaints that gave rise to the yellow vest protests that have rocked France since November.