The flu virus has not come to Idaho yet, but flu vaccinations already are being given to stave off the illness.
Roberta Turner, a nurse practitioner at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, said the hospital has already started providing vaccines to patients and the vaccines should be equally reliable at major hospitals and local pharmacies.
"They should have the same vaccines everywhere. We just like to give them here, so we can monitor when they are given out," Turner said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that most people get vaccinated in October. The flu vaccines take two weeks to become fully effective, so taking them before the Idaho flu season peaks in January and February will help prevent the spread.
The last flu season was one of the most dangerous in Idaho. The number of flu-related deaths in the last two years was far above the annual average of 23 due to a more virulent strain than normal.
This year will be the first time that the nasal spray vaccines, officially called live attenuated vaccines, will be fully available for patients in Idaho. While the vaccines contain weakened versions of live flu viruses, Turner and the CDC insist that they are completely safe.
"People can have an immune system response to the vaccine, so they may be achy for a day or so. But they cannot get the flu from an inactivated virus," Turner said.
Vaccines are generally recommended every year for all people older than six months unless they have a medical reason not to such as pregnancy, allergic reactions, or a weakened immune system. The specifics of the active flu viruses vary each year, but studies find that the vaccines reduce the overall risk of infection in the community by half.
Last month the Associated Press reported that the CDC estimated that 80,000 Americans died of flu and its complications last winter — the disease’s highest death toll in at least four decades.