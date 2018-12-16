EDITOR’S NOTE: Each Sunday, the Post Register gathers news from the weekly newspapers in Rigby and Challis and summarizes the highlights. For information on these stories or to comment, email news@postregister.com.
Cold temps no match for parade spirit
It was colder and there were fewer entries this year, but the second Challis Parade of Lights was well-attended by folks who came prepared for the cold and dark last Friday evening.
A large bundled-up crowd of all ages lined Main Street, some taking advantage of smoked meats offered for sale, while others brought hot food and beverages to keep the cold away. One group set up a portable fireplace and had a cheery warming fire blazing away.
Most spectators and parade participants high-tailed it inside the middle school auditorium after the parade for the Christmas concert produced by Jack and Eileen Hardy. Performances featured dozens of talented local musicians and singers. Friends and neighbors drank hot beverages, ate cookies and socialized after the concert. While there was a capacity crowd inside, only a few hardy souls paused at the town Christmas tree for the quick lighting ceremony.
Mackay group obtains grant to restore building
The South Custer County Historical Society received a $5,000 grant for its ongoing project to renovate the old Clock Cigar Store on Mackay’s Main Street. The money is pegged to help pay for a new roof on the structure.
Earlier this year the project began with efforts to save the historic structure from demolition. Plans call for restoring the building to its 1940s condition and then creating a history exhibit inside the building.
Historical society members expressed their gratitude to the Idaho Heritage Trust Foundation for the grant. The trust funds historic preservation projects throughout Idaho with more than half of its awards earmarked for small, rural communities like Mackay, according to Earle A. Lockie of the historical society.
City reconsidering water storage system
The Rigby City Council is reconsidering the installation of a water storage system on 4000 E. and 200 N. after learning that the final cost of the project is nearly double the original estimate.
Keller Associates Project Manager Marvin Fielding said when they were putting together the application for the Community Development Block Grant in 2016, they used figures from 2011. Since being granted the $400,000 grant the original $2.5 million project estimate has yet to be reconfigured. The new estimate is roughly $5 million.
“They (original estimates) did not include a well and a well house; that accounts for $1 million of that,” Fielding said. “The cost estimate at the time was to support the Block Grant application. Yes, it would have been better had that been updated.”
A frustrated Councilman Doug Burke said the mistake is inexcusable and that the numbers should have been updated beforehand.
City of Rigby purchases new Christmas display
The city of Rigby has a new Christmas display on Farnsworth Way that was approved by the Rigby City Council on Nov. 15.
Public Works Director Mitch Bradley said the display cost a little more than $7,100, but the old display was in desperate need of replacing.
Prior to approval, Councilman Benson Taylor questioned whether the display was a necessary expense.
“I have a tough time buying lights for my own house,” he said. “Is having that display going to help the city?”