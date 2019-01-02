How much does a surgery cost? What about a basic scan of your head?
A new federal law that went into effect Tuesday is supposed to make those costs more transparent to patients as medical bills become more expensive. The Department of Health and Human Services now requires that all hospitals post a list of prices for all treatments online, in a format that’s easy for patients to find and look over. As Idaho hospitals provide the information online, some are concerned that the numbers could make the actual cost of care more confusing.
“I think it might cause a lot of frustration for our patients because those estimates are not going to be perfect,” said Brandon Sakota, the revenue supervisor at Madison Memorial Hospital.
Madison Memorial has spent the last month working to break down its charges into estimated costs for patients. The billing information on its website, which went online last week, is broken down into three searchable tabs for inpatient, outpatient and surgery center prices based on the average cost of the procedure for other patients. Like all the cost breakdowns provided by hospitals, the prices are based on basic uninsured billings and don’t include the amount that would be covered by insurance instead of out-of-pocket or complications that could make the price skyrocket.
Other hospitals in the state provide a downloadable version of the numbers. Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center provides the estimates through a pair of Excel spreadsheets, one with the cost of every individual aspect of a hospital stay and the other with estimates for whole procedures.
“EIRMC has provided pricing estimates and information about the billing process online since 2007, and we will continue to comply with the regulation,” the hospital said in an email statement.
The spreadsheet of EIRMC’s estimated costs for each billable item has more than 25,000 rows, which is another concern for Sakota and other hospital employees. The costs are a good ballpark estimate when comparing the cost at different hospitals, but most procedures have a wide range of numbers within each hospital.
“If you look up a CT (computerized tomography scan) of the head, there’s probably 10 different ones. It’s hard for patients to know which procedure they’ll actually get,” Sakota said.
The outpatient tab on Madison Memorial Hospital’s website lists eight estimated costs for a CT head scan, with costs ranging from $744 on the lower end to double that at the high end. The same procedure had three different price estimates from Mountain View Hospital and two from Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the maximum of which was more than $1,800.
According to Sakota and other officials at Madison Memorial, the only way for patients to know their cost for sure is to request the current procedural terminology code from their insurer, which is the official code hospitals use for billing, and use that to get a direct estimate.