More than 6 percent of all federal workers in Idaho filed for unemployment with the state during the partial government shutdown.
Josh McKenna, who manages unemployment insurance and benefits for the Idaho Department of Labor, said 140 workers had filed in the first three weeks of the shutdown. That number jumped to 876 workers as of Friday morning and was increasing more quickly every week until the shutdown deal was announced.
Idaho Department of Labor estimated that nearly 4,500 federal workers may have been furloughed by the shutdown and those workers just missed their second paycheck of the month on Friday.
“This is our busiest time of year already. Since Idaho has such a seasonal economy, we would have a lot of people filing around now even without the shutdown,” McKenna said.
Idaho Department of Labor has been able to keep up with the additional demand and increased number of claims so far. The wait times to answer questions has increased, but state employees had been prepared to handle the effects of the shutdown in addition to the regular demand in January.
Not all furloughed workers have been able to apply for unemployment, as some essential workers were required to work without pay. The workers who did receive unemployment benefits from the state must return that money if they earn back pay from their government jobs or risk receiving heavy penalties.
“It’s usually not until (the overpayment) takes more than 30 days that it becomes a big issue for us and we start aggressively going after it,” McKenna said.
The full impact of the shutdown on the state won’t be known until the next monthly labor report is filed at some point in March. State research analyst Craig Shaul expected that federal unemployment would have little effect on the state’s total unemployment rate.
“The impact here would mostly be on the lost wages or the life of the individual workers,” Shaul said.
Those 876 workers represent the initial filings for unemployment claims, so all those workers weren’t necessarily still receiving the benefits on Friday. The workers have to file a weekly report with the department to continue earning payment, which includes evidence they have looked for at least two jobs every week. For workers temporarily furloughed by the shutdown, that search usually means applying for temporary or part-time jobs to help them get by until the shutdown ends and their agency reopens.
The shutdown deal announced Friday by President Donald Trump would reopen government agencies for three weeks while further negotiations are held. Furloughed federal workers could return to work as soon as Monday. McKenna said employees in Idaho should begin going back to their federal jobs and removing themselves from the unemployment list after they return to full-time hours.
“The only ones who could still be collecting from us are the people not working full time,” he said.
Nationally, the Department of Labor reported that more than 25,000 federal employees filed for unemployment in the week ending on Jan. 12, up from 10,000 filings the week before.