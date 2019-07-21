In this May 30, 2018 file photo, a person in a bull suit, stands amid a plethora of campaign signs, urging voters to reject the recall campaign launched against Democratic California state Senator Josh Newman, in Fullerton, Calif. Republicans were successful in recalling the freshman senator, saying the recall was over his vote to support a gas tax increase. But Newman and others say it was really about Republicans trying to win back a swing seat and deprive Democrats of a supermajority in the Senate.