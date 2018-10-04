Ex-football player convicted of killing Texas man
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former college football player has been convicted of killing a North Texas man from whom he was trying to steal marijuana.
Twenty-one-year-old Dontrell Dock was found guilty Thursday after jurors deliberated for about three hours in Tarrant County. Dock was a running back with NCAA Division III McMurry University in Abilene, Texas, when he and three other men, including a teammate, were indicted in the January 2017 death of 29-year-old Chris-Dion Russell.
Trial evidence showed that Dock and Ross killed Russell while robbing him at his apartment.
Arizona company recalls beef that’s sickened 57 people in U.S.
TOLLESON, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona company voluntarily recalled more than 6.5 million pounds of beef that could be contaminated with salmonella, federal officials announced Thursday.
An investigation found the products, including ground beef and beef patties likely came from JBS Tolleson Inc., a meat packing plant west of Phoenix. The raw beef was packed between July 26 and Sept. 7 and shipped to retailers nationwide. Some of the products have a sell or use by date in late September.
The beef was sold under the names Cedar River Farms, ComNor Perfect Choice, Gourmet Burger, Grass Run Farms, Showcase at Walmart and in generic packaging.
Mattis: Russia violation of missile treaty ‘untenable’
BRUSSELS (AP) — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Thursday said Russia’s deployment of nuclear-capable missiles in violation of an arms treaty is “untenable” and unless Moscow changes, the U.S. will have to match that military capability.
Speaking to reporters at the close of a NATO defense ministers meeting, Mattis said the U.S. is reviewing its diplomatic and military options because of Russia’s continued violation of the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty.
“Russia must return to compliance with the INF Treaty or the U.S. will need to respond to its cavalier disregard of the treaty’s specific limits,” Mattis said in prepared remarks. “Make no mistake: The current situation, with Russia in blatant violation of this treaty, is untenable.”
Mattis said that he and his NATO counterparts looked at options for a possible response and that he answered questions from allies.