In this May 2, 2019, photo, the U.S. and French flags flap in the wind over a statue of U.S. sailors at Utah Beach in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, Normandy, France. With fewer veterans and witnesses able to share personal stories and memories, the French who owe their freedom to D-Day’s fighters are more determined than ever to keep alive the memory of the battle and its significance. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)