FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, an election worker examines ballots as vote counting in the general election continues at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. On Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that election officials in DeKalb County rejected 40,000 absentee ballots. As of Nov. 4, county election officials had only identified about 200 problematic mailed ballots. Officials were reaching out to voters in an effort to resolve issues before the Nov. 6 deadline to do so.