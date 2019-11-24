In a Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 file photo, U.S. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer speaks at a news conference as he pays his first visit to Bath Iron Works, a shipbuilding facility in Bath, Maine. A Pentagon spokesman says in a statement Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 that Esper has lost trust and confidence in Navy Secretary Richard Spencer “regarding his lack of candor” over conversations with the White House involving the handling of the case of a SEAL whose case has been championed by President Donald Trump.