Illinois refuses permit for concert to be hosted by R. Kelly
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois officials say a concert in Springfield that was to be hosted by R. Kelly cannot take place in the wake of new sexual misconduct allegations against the R&B star.
Illinois Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Denise Albert told the Chicago Tribune that the application for the Spring Break Jam in April was denied Thursday because of security concerns following protests outside Kelly's Chicago studio this week.
Kelly has been under fire since the recent airing of a Lifetime documentary "Surviving R. Kelly ." He has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls.
A tip that Kelly was holding two women against their will prompted Chicago police to visit his residence Friday in Chicago's Trump Tower. Officers interviewed Kelly and the women but found no evidence of wrongdoing.
Stephen King complaint spurs newspaper subscription drive
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine newspaper that horrified author Stephen King by dropping its local book review coverage used his complaint to boost digital subscriptions.
King, who lives in Bangor, complained Friday about the Portland Press Herald's decision to stop publishing freelance-written reviews of books about Maine or written by Maine authors and urged his 5.1 million Twitter followers to retweet his message .
The paper responded by promising to reinstate the local book reviews if 100 of King's followers purchased digital subscriptions to the newspaper. It reached that goal late Saturday morning.
In a tweet announcing the subscriptions, the newspaper said, "You all are the best readers anywhere. Sincerely," and "We love you Maine. We love you journalists. We love you newspapers."