NEW YORK (AP) — Revelers in New York's Times Square are contending with rain drops and a bit of price gouging ahead of the New Year's Eve ball drop.
Monday's rainy, but mild weather saw some people paying up to $10 for the kind of plastic ponchos that sell for less than $2 at Walmart.
Larissa Duke, of Ontario, Canada, went for a more frugal option.
The 22-year-old college student wrapped herself in a garbage bag and placed the top of an umbrella on her head to stay dry.
Umbrellas were banned from the celebration, so Duke had to discard the shaft of the umbrella at a security checkpoint.
"I was here last year and loved it so much I had to come again," Duke said. "The energy here is really just what keeps you going."
Last year's celebration was one of the coldest on record at 10 degrees Fahrenheit (-12 Celsius). This year, the temperature will be in the high 40s (7-10 Celsius), but rain is expected to linger into the first few hours of 2019.
Spectators started assembling late Monday morning for the latest rendition of the made-for-TV extravaganza.
Justine Brenkel, 26, from Lyon, France, said being in Times Square on New Year's Eve was on her "bucket-list." ''It's unique. It's magic. It's New York," she said — but the hours of waiting were turning it into a bit of a disappointment.
"When we watch it on TV, it looks so much fun, there's so much animation," said Brenkel, who was attending the festivities with two friends. "But we're waiting for the show to start."
Snoop Dogg, Sting and Christina Aguilera are scheduled to perform, followed by the traditional crystal ball drop, fireworks and a blizzard of confetti.
This year, the ball is a 12-foot diameter geodesic sphere covered with 2,688 Waterford crystal triangles lit by 32,256 LEDs. The numerals "2019" will burst into light at midnight accompanied by pyrotechnics and the release of 3,000 pounds of confetti.