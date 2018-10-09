Today is Wednesday, Oct. 10, the 283rd day of 2018. There are 82 days left in the year.
In 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy was established in Annapolis, Maryland.
In 1911, Chinese revolutionaries launched an uprising which led to the collapse of the Qing (or Manchu) Dynasty and the establishment of the Republic of China.
In 1913, the Panama Canal was effectively completed as President Woodrow Wilson sent a signal from the White House by telegraph, setting off explosives that destroyed a section of the Gamboa dike.
In 1938, Nazi Germany completed its annexation of Czechoslovakia's Sudetenland.
In 1943, Chiang Kai-shek took the oath of office as president of China.
In 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower apologized to the finance minister of Ghana, Komla Agbeli Gbdemah, after the official was refused seating in a Howard Johnson's restaurant near Dover, Delaware.
In 1964, the 18th Summer Olympic Games opened in Tokyo.
In 1967, the Outer Space Treaty, prohibiting the placing of weapons of mass destruction on the moon or elsewhere in space, entered into force.
In 1973, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew, accused of accepting bribes, pleaded no contest to one count of federal income tax evasion, and resigned his office.
In 1978, President Jimmy Carter signed a bill authorizing the Susan B. Anthony dollar.
In 1985, U.S. fighter jets forced an Egyptian plane carrying the hijackers of the Italian cruise ship Achille Lauro to land in Italy, where the gunmen were taken into custody. Actor-director Orson Welles died in Los Angeles at age 70; actor Yul Brynner died in New York at age 65.
In 1997, the International Campaign to Ban Landmines and its coordinator, Jody Williams, were named winners of the Nobel Peace Prize.
In 2001, U.S. jets pounded the Afghan capital of Kabul. President George W. Bush unveiled a list of 22 most-wanted terrorists, including Osama bin Laden. U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California won the race for the post of House Democratic leader.
Birthdays
Singer John Prine is 72. Author Nora Roberts (aka "J.D. Robb") is 68. Rock singer David Lee Roth is 64. Country singer Tanya Tucker is 60. Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre is 49. Actor Manu Bennett is 49. Actress Joelle Carter is 49. Actress Wendi McLendon-Covey is 49. Actor/TV host Mario Lopez is 45. Retired race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is 44. Actress Jodi Lyn O'Keefe is 40. Singer Mya is 39. Actor Dan Stevens is 36. Singer Cherie is 34. Actress Rose McIver is 30. Actress Aimee Teegarden is 29.