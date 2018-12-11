Today is Wednesday, Dec. 12, the 346th day of 2018. There are 19 days left in the year.
In 1787, Pennsylvania became the second state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
In 1906, President Theodore Roosevelt nominated Oscar Straus to be Secretary of Commerce and Labor; Straus became the first Jewish Cabinet member.
In 1913, authorities in Florence, Italy, announced that the "Mona Lisa," stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris in 1911, had been recovered.
In 1917, during World War I, a train carrying some 1,000 French troops from the Italian front derailed while descending a steep hill in Modane (moh-DAN'); at least half of the soldiers were killed in France's greatest rail disaster. Father Edward Flanagan founded Boys Town outside Omaha, Nebraska.
In 1937, Japanese aircraft sank the U.S. gunboat Panay on China's Yangtze River. (Japan apologized, and paid $2.2 million in reparations.)
In 1946, a United Nations committee voted to accept a six-block tract of Manhattan real estate offered as a gift by John D. Rockefeller, Jr. to be the site of the U.N.'s headquarters.
In 1963, Kenya became independent of Britain.
In 1977, the dance movie "Saturday Night Fever," starring John Travolta, premiered in New York.
In 1985, 248 American soldiers and eight crew members were killed when an Arrow Air charter crashed after takeoff from Gander, Newfoundland.
In 1995, by three votes, the Senate killed a constitutional amendment giving Congress authority to outlaw flag burning and other forms of desecration against Old Glory.
In 1997, Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, the international terrorist known as "Carlos the Jackal," went on trial in Paris on charges of killing two French investigators and a Lebanese national. (Ramirez was convicted, and is serving a life prison sentence.)
In 2000, George W. Bush became president-elect as a divided U.S. Supreme Court reversed a state court decision for recounts in Florida's contested election.
In 2003, Paul Martin succeeded Jean Chretien (zhahn kreh-TYEN') as Canada's prime minister. Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger was knighted by Britain. Keiko, the killer whale made famous by the "Free Willy" movies, died in the Norwegian fjord that he'd made his home.
Birthdays
Former TV host Bob Barker is 95. Singer Connie Francis is 81. Singer Dionne Warwick is 78. Actress Madchen Amick is 48. Actress Regina Hall is 48. Country singer Hank Williams III is 46. Actress Mayim Bialik is 43. Model Bridget Hall is 41. Actor Lucas Hedges (Film: "Manchester by the Sea") is 22. Actress Sky Katz (TV: "Raven's Home") is 14.