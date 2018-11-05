Today is Tuesday, Nov. 6, the 310th day of 2018. There are 55 days left in the year.
In 1860, former Illinois congressman Abraham Lincoln of the Republican Party was elected President of the United States as he defeated John Breckinridge, John Bell and Stephen Douglas.
In 1861, Confederate President Jefferson Davis was elected to a six-year term of office.
In 1893, composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky died in St. Petersburg, Russia, at age 53.
In 1906, Republican Charles Evans Hughes was elected governor of New York, defeating newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst.
In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower won re-election, defeating Democrat Adlai E. Stevenson.
In 1962, Democrat Edward M. Kennedy was elected Senator from Massachusetts.
In 1977, 39 people were killed when the Kelly Barnes Dam in Georgia burst, sending a wall of water through Toccoa Falls College.
In 1984, President Ronald Reagan won re-election by a landslide over former Vice President Walter Mondale, the Democratic challenger.
In 1986, former Navy radioman John A. Walker Jr., the admitted head of a family spy ring, was sentenced in Baltimore to life imprisonment. (Walker died in prison in 2014 at age 77.)
In 1990, about one-fifth of the Universal Studios backlot in southern California was destroyed in an arson fire.
In 1995, funeral services were held in Jerusalem for assassinated Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.
In 1997, former President George H.W. Bush opened his presidential library at Texas A&M University; among the guests of honor was President Clinton, the man who’d sent him into retirement.
In 2001, billionaire Republican Michael Bloomberg won New York City’s mayoral race, defeating Democrat Mark Green.
Birthdays
Country singer Stonewall Jackson is 86. Singer P.J. Proby is 80. Actress Sally Field is 72. News correspondent and former California first lady Maria Shriver is 63. Actor Peter DeLuise is 52. Actress Kelly Rutherford is 50. Actor Ethan Hawke is 48.
Chef/TV judge Marcus Samuelsson is 48. Actress Thandie Newton is 46. Model-actress Rebecca Romijn is 46. Actress Zoe McLellan is 44. Actress Nicole Dubuc is 40. Actress Taryn Manning is 40. Retired NBA star Lamar Odom is 39. Actress Patina Miller is 34. Actress Katie Leclere is 32. Singer-songwriter Ben Rector is 32. Singer-songwriter Robert Ellis is 30. Actress Emma Stone is 30. Actress Mercedes Kastner is 29.