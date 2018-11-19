Today is Tuesday, Nov. 20, the 324th day of 2018. There are 41 days left in the year.
In 1789, New Jersey became the first state to ratify the Bill of Rights.
In 1910, the Mexican Revolution of 1910 had its beginnings under the Plan of San Luis Potosi issued by Francisco I. Madero.
In 1945, 22 former Nazi officials went on trial before an international war crimes tribunal in Nuremberg, Germany. (Almost a year later, the International Military Tribune sentenced 12 of the defendants to death; seven received prison sentences ranging from 10 years to life; three were acquitted.)
In 1947, Britain’s future queen, Princess Elizabeth, married Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey.
In 1967, the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population Clock at the Commerce Department ticked past 200 million.
In 1969, the Nixon administration announced a halt to residential use of the pesticide DDT as part of a total phaseout. A group of American Indian activists began a 19-month occupation of Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay.
In 1975, after nearly four decades of absolute rule, Spain’s Generalissimo Francisco Franco died, two weeks before his 83rd birthday.
In 1976, the boxing drama “Rocky,” starring Sylvester Stallone, premiered in New York.
In 1982, in one of college football’s oddest finales, the University of California used five laterals to score a disputed winning touchdown on the last play of a game against Stanford, 25-20.
In 1985, the first version of Microsoft’s Windows operating system, Windows 1.0, was officially released.
In 1998, forty-six states embraced a $206 billion settlement with cigarette makers over health costs for treating sick smokers.
In 2000, lawyers for Al Gore and George W. Bush battled before the Florida Supreme Court over whether the presidential election recount should be allowed to continue.
In 2003, Michael Jackson was booked on suspicion of child molestation in Santa Barbara, Calif. (Jackson was later acquitted at trial.) Record producer Phil Spector was charged with murder in the shooting death of an actress, Lana Clarkson, at his home in Alhambra, California. (Spector’s first trial ended with a hung jury in 2007; he was convicted of second-degree murder in 2009 and sentenced to 19 years to life in prison.)
Birthdays
Comedian Dick Smothers is 80. Singer Norman Greenbaum is 76. Singer Joe Walsh is 71. Actress Bo Derek is 62. Pianist Jim Brickman is 57. Rapper Mike D (The Beastie Boys) is 53. Actress Marisa Ryan is 44. Country singer Dierks (duhkrs) Bentley is 43. Actor Joshua Gomez is 43. Actress Laura Harris is 42. Country singer Josh Turner is 41. Actress Nadine Velazquez is 40. Actress Andrea Riseborough is 37. Actor Jeremy Jordan is 34. Actor Dan Byrd is 33. Actress Ashley Fink is 32. Rock musician Jared Followill (Kings of Leon) is 32. Actress Jaina Lee Ortiz is 32. Actor Cody Linley is 29. Pop musician Michael Clifford (5 Seconds to Summer) is 23.