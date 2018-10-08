Today is Tuesday, Oct. 9, the 282nd day of 2018. There are 83 days left in the year.
In 1776, a group of Spanish missionaries settled in present-day San Francisco.
In 1888, the public was first admitted to the Washington Monument.
In 1910, a coal dust explosion at the Starkville Mine in Colorado left 56 miners dead.
In 1914, the Belgian city of Antwerp fell to German forces during World War I.
In 1930, Laura Ingalls became the first woman to fly across the United States as she completed a nine-stop journey from Roosevelt Field, N.Y., to Glendale, Calif.
In 1936, the first generator at Boulder (later Hoover) Dam began transmitting electricity to Los Angeles.
In 1958, Pope Pius XII died at age 82, ending a 19-year papacy. (He was succeeded by Pope John XXIII.)
In 1967, Marxist revolutionary guerrilla leader Che Guevara, 39, was summarily executed by the Bolivian army a day after his capture.
In 1985, the hijackers of the Achille Lauro (ah-KEE’-leh LOW’-roh) cruise liner surrendered two days after seizing the vessel in the Mediterranean. (Passenger Leon Klinghoffer was killed by the hijackers during the standoff.)
In 1995, a sabotaged section of track caused an Amtrak train, the Sunset Limited, to derail in Arizona; one person was killed and about 80 were injured (the case remains unsolved).
In 2001, in the first daylight raids since the start of U.S.-led attacks on Afghanistan, jets bombed the Taliban stronghold of Kandahar. Letters postmarked in Trenton, N.J., were sent to Sens. Tom Daschle and Patrick Leahy; the letters later tested positive for anthrax.
In 2006, North Korea faced a barrage of condemnation and calls for retaliation after it announced that it had set off a small atomic weapon underground; President Bush said, “The international community will respond.”
In 2009, President Barack Obama was named the recipient of the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize for what the Norwegian Nobel Committee called “his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”
Birthdays
Singer Jackson Browne is 70. Actress-TV personality Sharon Osbourne is 66. Country singer Gary Bennett is 54.
Movie director Guillermo del Toro is 54. Singer P.J. Harvey is 49. Movie director Steve McQueen (Film: “12 Years a Slave”) is 49. Actress Cocoa Brown is 46. Country singer Tommy Shane Steiner is 45. Actor Steve Burns is 45. Rock singer Sean Lennon is 43. Actor Randy Spelling is 40. Christian hip-hop artist Lecrae is 39. Actor Brandon Routh is 39. Actor Zachery Ty Bryan is 37. Actress Spencer Grammer is 35. Comedian Melissa Villasenor (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 31. Actor Tyler James Williams is 26. Country singer Scotty McCreery (TV: “American Idol”) is 25.